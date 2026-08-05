Two Georgians win $50K as Powerball jackpot climbs to $786M

If you checked your Powerball ticket Monday night and immediately tossed it in the trash, you might want to take one more look.

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While nobody hit the $786 million jackpot, two Georgia players are waking up with a pretty nice consolation prize: $50,000 each.

One of the winning tickets was purchased by an Atlanta player using the Georgia Lottery mobile app, while the other was sold at the Publix on Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan.

The jackpot now climbs to an estimated $786 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, making it the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Georgia also saw a few more big winners this week:

A player who bought a Bonus Star Millions scratch-off ticket at the Texaco Pit Stop in Rossville claimed a $1 million prize Monday.

A Hoschton player won $50,000 playing the Precious Elements Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery app.

An Atlanta player picked up $25,000 playing the Royal Jumbo Bucks Diggi Game through the app.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the odds of hitting the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night.

Did you play? It might be worth checking those numbers one more time before you throw your ticket away.

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