Trump extends TikTok shutdown deadline for a fourth time

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is extending a deadline for the social media app TikTok to shut down.
It will be the fourth time that Trump has ignored federal law and extended a deadline for TikTok to go out of business.
Trump has signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating, a day after he said he’d reached a framework deal with China to keep it operating.
