Truett McConnell ex-president sues for wrongful termination over alleged cover-up

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The former president of Truett McConnell University in North Georgia has filed a lawsuit against the university for wrongful termination.

According to the suit, the university’s president, Emir Caner, alleges that trustees breached his employment contract when they fired him.

The university parted ways with Caner last fall over allegations that he may have covered up sexual abuse by another professor towards a student who later became an employee at the university.

Caner spent 17 years with Truett McConnell University.

He had been placed on leave last June over the cover-up allegations before he was ultimately fired.

The cover-up allegations are tied to former theology professor, administrator, and pastor Dr. Brad Reynolds.

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Reynolds is accused of having an alleged relationship with a former student and employee of the university.

In early 2024, a woman came forward to the White County Sheriff’s Office to report sexual abuse occurring while she was a student and later as an employee at the university.

The woman provided law enforcement with more than 350 emails allegedly sent by Reynolds.

According to the indictment against Reynolds, it said he lied to investigators when he said he had no sexual relationship with the woman, and that he lied to them when confronted with emails to the woman saying that “his wife was going to die and that he would make (her) his second wife.”

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