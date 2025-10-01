Troup County School System unveils new phone policy for fall 2026

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County School System announced a policy to limit the use of personal electronic devices for students in Pre-K through eighth grade.

The policy, which aligns with the Georgia Distraction-Free Education Act signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp, will take effect in January 2026.

The law mandated that each school district produce and implement a plan to limit or remove phones in schools to have students focus on their educations, instead of being distracted by their various devices.

The Distraction-Free Education Act requires that all personal electronic devices, including cell phones and smartwatches, be turned off and kept out of sight during school hours.

“Our goal is to create a focused learning environment where students can fully engage with their teachers and peers,” Dr. Rachel B. Hazel, Superintendent of TCSS, said in a statement. “We believe that by reducing the distraction of personal electronic devices, our students will achieve better academic outcomes and develop stronger in-person communication skills.”

The policy prohibits the use of personal electronic devices during class time, lunch periods, class changes, study halls, and other school-related activities.

The district said in their announcement that the policy will also apply to field trips, unless a school official grants specific permission.

Devices are not allowed to be used in restrooms or locker rooms, and students cannot have devices ring or vibrate on silent alerts or send text messages during the school day. Violations of the policy will result in disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct, and school staff are authorized to confiscate devices.

The policy does not restrict the use of school-owned electronic devices for instructional purposes. Accommodations will be made for students whose Individualized Education Program (IEP), Section 504 Plan, or medical plan requires the use of a personal electronic device.

TCSS has established communication procedures for parents, advising them to contact the school’s front office if they need to reach their child during school hours. This ensures that communication is handled through official channels without disrupting the learning environment.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to review the full policy, which will be detailed in the student handbook and Code of Conduct.

The new policy by TCSS reflects a growing trend in education to minimize distractions and enhance student engagement by limiting personal electronic device usage during school hours.

