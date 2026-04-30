Tree falls on home during morning storm

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Stone Mountain family is dealing with a big mess after storms early Thursday morning sent a towering tree crashing onto their house.

We first covered the extensive damage on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

A couple was home when a giant pine tree came crashing onto the roof around 2:30 a.m. when a powerful storm blew through the area, Channel 2’s Tom Regan reported.

The tree toppled from the back yard. The impact smashed some holes in the roof.

A contractor estimated the repairs would be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

He told me with the extreme dry ground, even a little bit of rain can affect the root system of trees, causing them to fall. But that wasn’t the case, because the tree actually snapped at the base of its trunk.

Fortunately, the couple inside was not injured. They’re leasing the home, so they’re waiting to hear from the landlord on when they expect someone to come and remove the tree and start making repairs.

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