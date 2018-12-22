Traveling out of Atlanta during the holidays? Here's what you need to know:

ATLANTA - If you are headed out of town tonight, you'll be sharing the road with a record-setting crowd.
The American Automobile Association predicted Atlanta's worst travel day would be today between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the afternoon. AAA predicted 3.3 million Georgians will travel starting today through Jan. 1, 2019, and that more people will fly this holiday season than in the last 15 years.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where security wait times are less than 15 minutes, but traffic around the airport is heavy.
