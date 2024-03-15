Travelers speak out after Delta flight to NYC diverts to Atlanta over passenger with lighter

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Delta flight traveling from Dallas to New York was diverted to Atlanta’s airport Thursday after a passenger was found with a lighter on the plane.

Delta officials said the incident happened on a Delta Flight 420 from Dallas/Fort Worth at 12:15 p.m. It was supposed to land in New York at 4:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Federal Bureau of Investigation clarified that one passenger had a lighter on the plane.

That person was removed from the plane and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Thursday where she spoke with travelers.

“You wonder how they got through TSA,” said Dough Puza, a traveler.

An emergency was declared to help air traffic control get the aircraft in safely.

“A lighter is a very dangerous thing. I’m glad they at least addressed it. People just don’t realize flames and airplanes don’t get along,” said Puza.

“That’s what the airlines should do. And passengers should understand things are going to come up and planes are going to get diverted. Just be on your best behavior and great manners,” said Kat Puza.

The plane landed in Atlanta around 3:30 p.m. and resumed its flight to JFK this afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

There were 92 passengers and five crew members on the plane.

The airline thanked passengers onboard for understanding and apologized for the delay.

Delta airline issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end. We appreciate the civility and understanding of the remainder of our Dallas to New York customers and apologize for the delay in their travels.”

Delta did not identify the person who had the lighter or say what charges that person might be facing.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the FBI for more information but has not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

You’ll have to pay more for bags on Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines flights starting today Delta announced that beginning Tuesday, the fee for first and second checked bags will increase by $5.

©2023 Cox Media Group