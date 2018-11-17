  • Train derailment causes town to evacuate, damages state highway

    DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. - A train derailed in south of Macon, forcing residents in one town to evacuate. 

    The train went of the CSX line and onto Georgia 90 near Byromville around 7:00 a.m.Saturday morning. Residents within a half mile of the crash were evacuated because some of the cars were pressurized propane cars. 

    Dramatic photos at the scene showed cars piled on top of each other in heaps of twisted metal. Parts of the road and the train trestle were damaged and the highway was shut down. 

    Crews worked to remove 30 rail cars. The Georgia DOT said the repairs to the road and trestle could take weeks. 

    CSX hazmat crews determined there were no leaks and people were allowed to return to their homes. No injuries were reported. 

    Byromville is about 130 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

