‘Tragic:’ 2-year-old drowns in backyard pool in middle GA, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office says the death of a 2-year-old was a ‘tragic accident.’

Around 4:46 p.m., on Saturday, Monroe County deputies were called to a home along Gose Road regarding a possible drowning.

When deputies arrived, they noticed CPR being performed on a small child, a 2-year-old boy.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident was a ‘tragic accident.’

While the case remains under investigation, officials said no charges are being filed.

"Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time‚" the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

