Traffic stop leads to Georgia man being arrested after month-long drug investigation

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — What began as a traffic stop turned into a Hiwassee man being arrested on multiple charges.

Towns County deputies conducted a month-long investigation in the area of Bugscuffle due to possible drug activity.

Last Sunday, authorities initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Main Street and Bell Creek Road in Hiwassee.

Officials say once they searched the vehicle, deputies seized methamphetamine and a handgun.

William David Ledford,48, of Hiawassee was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession and use of drug-related objects.

