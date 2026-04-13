Marijuana cigars, edibles seized in Georgia traffic stop

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A routine traffic stop ended with the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office seizing multiple drugs and an arrest.

Two TCSO deputies were assisting a detail in Wilkinson County and performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Traverse.

During the stop, deputies searched the car and seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana, including infused products, edible items, and multiple pre-rolled marijuana cigars believed to be intended for distribution.

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The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wilkinson County Jail. Deputies also seized the car in connection with the investigation.

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“This substantial seizure prevented a significant amount of illegal drugs from reaching our communities. Actions like this highlight the vigilance, training, and dedication our deputies demonstrate each day in their commitment to public safety,” Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office said.

TCSO says this investigation is ongoing. Additional charges or arrests may follow.

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