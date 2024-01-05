TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Serious crash shuts down I-75 SB lanes in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 75 near Highway 92 is shut down in Bartow County as state troopers investigate a serious crash.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has been following the lane closures for Channel 2 Action News This Morning since the crash happened just after 6 a.m.
The crash involved multiple vehicles. NewsChopper 2 spotted a medical transport helicopter landing on the interstate.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol to confirm how many were injured.
The crash remains under investigation. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will reopen.
