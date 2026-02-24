Trae Young won’t play in return to Atlanta as Hawks face Wizards twice this week

Fresh off a comeback win over Brooklyn, the Atlanta Hawks will face the Washington Wizards twice at home this week.

The Wizards in town means the return of former Hawks star Trae Young, who Atlanta to Washington last month. Young will be in the building at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night, but he is not expected to play.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo will be live at State Farm Arena, for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Young hasn’t made his Wizards debut yet as he continues to recover from an MCL sprain and bruised leg. He last played in the Hawks’ game on Dec. 27.

The Wizards hope to have Young in the lineup soon. The team’s general manager said the point guard has been practicing with one-on-one and two-on-two sessions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group