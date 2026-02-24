Local

Trae Young won’t play in return to Atlanta as Hawks face Wizards twice this week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards holds the ball during a timeout in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena on February 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Fresh off a comeback win over Brooklyn, the Atlanta Hawks will face the Washington Wizards twice at home this week.

The Wizards in town means the return of former Hawks star Trae Young, who Atlanta to Washington last month. Young will be in the building at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night, but he is not expected to play.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo will be live at State Farm Arena, for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Young hasn’t made his Wizards debut yet as he continues to recover from an MCL sprain and bruised leg. He last played in the Hawks’ game on Dec. 27.

The Wizards hope to have Young in the lineup soon. The team’s general manager said the point guard has been practicing with one-on-one and two-on-two sessions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read