Atlanta Hawks trade star Trae Young, sources say

ATLANTA — NBA League sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been traded to the Washington Wizards.

The sources say the 27-year-old four-time All-Star spent more than seven seasons as the face of the Hawks’ franchise.

ESPN’s sources say Young was traded for guard CJ McCollum and forward Corey Kispert.

He has been sidelined for the last six games with a right quad contusion after suffering a right MCL sprain earlier in the season. Through those injuries, the Hawks were just 2-10 with Young in the lineup this season.

Young is the Hawks’ all-time leader in 3-pointers and assists.

