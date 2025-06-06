Threat of strong, severe storms Friday night through Saturday morning

We have to stay weather aware this weekend – another system is going to bring multiple rounds of strong and potentially severe storms across north Georgia.

There is a higher level of risk for the north and northwest part of the state, but still some risk for metro Atlanta and areas south and east.

Late Friday night through early on Saturday morning, scattered severe storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail, as well as a low risk of a brief tornado.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be monitoring the storms with updates through the evening LIVE on Channel 2.

