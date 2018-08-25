  • Thousands to gather at Stone Mountain for racial reconciliation event

    Updated:

    STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Thousands of people are expected to gather at Stone Mountain Park Saturday for a religious event focused on race and reconciliation.

    OneRace encourages Christians from a wide variety of racial, cultural and denominational backgrounds to gather and pray for racial harmony. 

    The event began Saturday morning with a hike to the summit of Stone Mountain and events are scheduled throughout the day. 

    We'll have a LIVE report from the scene for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories