Thousands to attend benefit run for Covington officer shot in the line of duty

COVINGTON, Ga. - There is a outpouring of love and support for a Covington police officer still recovering after he was shot in the line of duty on Labor Day.
Officer Matt Cooper is in serious condition at Grady Memorial Hospital as doctors try to figure out how to remove the bullet from a major artery in his neck.
Cooper's colleagues with the Covington Police Department will hold a run in his honor, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Thousands are expected to attend the benefit in Covington.
The police department has hosted the "Fuzz Run" every year over the past 35 years, but the officers had no idea this year's run would help one of their own.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke with Cooper's fellow officers, who said Cooper is the epitome' of what an officer should be.
“I’m a 23-year veteran here sir. I’m 44. He’s 31. I look up to this man. That’s the type of person he is,” Officer Pat Womack said about Cooper.
