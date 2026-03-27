Power restored for most customers in midtown Atlanta

Thousands of customers in midtown Atlanta didn’t have power for a couple of hours on Friday.

At one point, the Georgia Power outage map showed more than 5,000 customers without power.

The outages were isolated to neighborhoods along Juniper Street and Piedmont Ave from 10th Street NE to past North Ave. A Georgia Power spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the power outage was because of equipment failure.

Georgia Power map shows only a dozen customers haven’t gotten power back as of 10:30 a.m.

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