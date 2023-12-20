Thousands of Cobb County Residents still haven’t received their November water bill, so what’s next?

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — November has come and gone, but around 5,000 Cobb County water customers have still not received a bill.

The problem is not a gift for the holiday season but a data entry mistake by the county’s contractor.

“In this case, the meters were read, the data was put in the system, but because of a data entry error of some sort, for 8000 customers, they didn’t get their bill on time,” said Cobb County communications director Ross Cavitt.

Cavitt says the county became aware of the issue after customers called the county.

“We did some backtracking and found out there was a data entry error from the company that reads the meters. When that data was put in, it didn’t automatically generate the bills like it normally does,” Cavitt said. “So, they are in the process of trying to reverse engineer what happened and try to get the bills out as soon as we can.”

The county has sent some late November bills to customers this month, but that still leaves around 5,000 customers to get a bill for November and December at the same time.

The county plans to waive November’s base rate for those customers. Cavitt says that should cancel out any potential price increase for customers who are billed at a different tier of water usage.

“If you do get billed for two months, the removal of that base charge should offset any additional charges from being at a higher tier that customers might experience,” Cavitt said.

