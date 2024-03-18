This Georgia city has been named as one of the best to retire on a budget of $3K a month

ATLANTA — Planning for retirement can be a stressor for many, but if you plan on retiring on a budget of $3,000, you may be able to retire sooner rather than later.

Although $3,000 may not seem like enough to pay for necessities each month, if you retire in the city of Macon, researchers found you could afford groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation within that budget.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a study of the 15 southeast cities to retire on a budget of $3,000 a month by GOBankingRates, the average monthly rent in Macon is $1,182.

The study found that Macon falls below the national average for groceries and transportation. GOBankingRates said that the cost for average monthly necessities is around $2,922.

TRENDING STORIES:

Researchers said that the only additional charges that would exceed the budget would most likely be utility costs due to high air-conditioning bills during the summer months.

The other southeastern cities named on the list where retiring on a budget of $3,000 are the following:

Bossier City, Louisiana

Jacksonville, North Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina

Roanoke, Virginia

New Iberia, Louisiana

Little Rock, Arkansas

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Danville, Virginia

Charleston, West Virginia

Johnson City, Tennessee

Florence, Alabama

Lynchburg, Virginia

North Little Rock, Arkansas

Huntington, West Virginia

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta business owners weigh in on TikTok controversy set to head to the Senate Metro entrepreneurs and business owners who use TikTok to make money are reacting to a bill steps away from banning use of the app in the U.S.

©2023 Cox Media Group