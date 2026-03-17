This Georgia BBQ restaurant is the best in the South, according to Southern Living

GEORGIA — Southern Living is listing the best BBQ restaurants in the South, according to readers.

It is part of the magazines 10th annual South’s Best awards.

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Southern Living asked readers to name the best barbecue in their state. The magazine conducted a third-party survey with over 17,0000 responses. The magazine says people had strong opinions.

In Georgia, readers selected Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island.

The restaurant is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026. It opened in 2006 and was “resurrected” after a devastating fire in 2010, according to their website.

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Southern Soul Barbeque has been featured in the New York Times, BBQ Pitmasters and on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, according to their website.

The restaurant says is mission is to “make the best barbecue you’d ever had.”

Not only was Southern Soul the best in Georgia, readers also named it the best in the South.

Southern Living referenced the ribs, Brunswick stew, pulled pork sandwiches and more.

Readers selected restaurants in neighboring states like Dreamland Bar-B-Que in Alabama, Lexington Barbecue in North Carolina, Lewis Barbecue in South Carolina, Peg Leg Porker in Tennessee, and Big John’s Alabama BBQ in Florida.

You can find the full list here.

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