You can soon walk around Atlanta neighborhood with a drink in hand

ATLANTA — A new city ordinance will soon allow people to walk through one of Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods with an alcoholic drink in hand, a move city leaders hope will bring new life to South Downtown.

For years, the area has been lined with a mix of locally owned businesses and vacant storefronts, many of them waiting for redevelopment.

The ordinance creates Atlanta’s first open-container district, allowing adults 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses and carry them through designated public areas.

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“I came from New York City. I’ve wanted a vibe where I can walk around freely and just enjoy walks, honestly,” said Melissa Hicks, who lives in South Downtown.

Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier, who sponsored the ordinance, told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that the measure is designed to help revitalize the area and attract long-term investment.

“I believe downtown is coming back in a big way, but we want to make sure it stays that way,” Dozier said.

The ordinance is set to take effect on April 15.

Dozier said new businesses are already preparing to move into the district, with more expected in the coming months.

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“You have a new soul food restaurant that’s going to be opening pretty soon, a new pizza shop,” he said.

The district stretches through parts of South Downtown, just a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium where hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected during the upcoming World Cup.

People who already live and work in the area say they’re looking forward to the change.

“I would love to walk around and have a drink, especially as it starts to warm up,” Hicks said. “That would be a nice addition to this area.”

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