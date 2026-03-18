Here are the 2026 T-shirt designs for the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Perhaps the most coveted part of the annual Peachtree Road Race is the finisher’s T-shirt.

Each year, more than 50,000 participants join the 10-kilometer race from Lenox Square in Buckhead all the way down Peachtree Road to Piedmont Park in midtown on the Fourth of July weekend.

A panel of judges has narrowed down hundreds of T-shirt designs to the top five, which the public will be able to vote on.

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But which one will win? You won’t find out until the first runner crosses the finish line on Friday, July 4.

You can vote every day until April 10 in the AJC News App.

This year marks the 57th running of the race, but it now has a new name. The beloved 10K is now known as the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race, after they took over as title partner earlier this year.

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The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will remain a prominent partner as the event’s official media sponsor.

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