This Gen Z’er has become Georgia’s youngest mayor -- ever

ARABI, Ga. — A 21-year-old woman in the little town of Arabi, Georgia has made state history, becoming the youngest mayor ever in the Peach State.

Arabi is in Crisp County, and Brooke Huckaby is following in her father’s footsteps. Her father Craig served as the town’s mayor for 12 years before deciding not to run for reelection.

“I thought maybe I talked her out of running. I was a little shocked then, but I’m glad, and she’s a smart girl. She’ll do well,” Craig Huckaby said during an interview over the weekend on Fox & Friends.

Brooke said she is going to work on getting people around her age to take part in the political process.

“It’s just really concerning to me how people my age aren’t involved in our economy or politics or any real thing going on in the world, and I just wanted to be the one to be able to make that change and take that step forward where other people aren’t,” she said.

Brooke told the new network that she wants to get her community to start “investing in themselves” and stop relying on the country to be their “backbone.”

“It’s really time we start caring about the world that we’re making for our children and their future and, right now, I don’t think too many people are worried about that,” Brooke said.

