0 These were Georgia's top baby names for 2018

Khloe and Kylie are two of the biggest losers.

No, not the Kardashians. Those were two names that fell the most spots from 2017 to 2018 in the Georgia ranking of top names for girls, released today by the Social Security Administration.

Each year, the Social Security Administration releases the top names for girls and boys in both the United States as a whole, and in each individual state and the District of Columbia. All names are from Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the United States.

Nationwide, the Top 10 female names were:

Emma

Olivia

Ava

Isabella

Sophia

Charlotte

Mia

Amelia

Harper

Evelyn

The Top 10 boys names in the U.S. were:

Liam

Noah

William

James

Oliver

Benjamin

Elijah

Lucas

Mason

Logan

How does that compare with Georgia?

Let’s start with the girls. Many of the same names appear in Georgia’s Top 10, just in a different order.

Ava

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Isabella

Charlotte

Harper

Sophia

Elizabeth

Abigail

Ava, Olivia and Emma are in the same position from the year before. Amelia moved up from No. 9 to No. 4.

The girl names that made the biggest gains on Georgia’s Top 100 list were: Nova, moving up 46 spots, from 71 to 25; Mila, moving up 39 spots, from 66 to 27; and Everly, moving up 36 spots, from 96 to 60.

New to the Top 100 list for girls (Note: The name might have been on the top 100 list in years prior to 2017): Isla, 100; Blakely, 99; Ansley, 96; Emilia, 94; Jade, 90; Zuri, 86; Eva, 81; Brielle, 74; and Raelynn, 73.

Broke into the Top 10 this year: Sophia, moving up from 11 to 8.

Fell out of the Top 10 this year: Madison, dropping from 6 to 11.

The biggest losers within the Top 100: Khloe dropped 31 spots, from 48 to 79; Aubree dropped 30 spots, from 47 to 77; and Kylie dropped 26 spots, from 63 to 89.

For the boys, the Top 10 names for Georgia were:

William

Noah

Liam

Elijah

James

Mason

Carter

Logan

John

Aiden

William and Noah kept their same spots from the year before, and Liam moved up from No. 6 to No. 3.

The boys names that made the biggest gains on Georgia’s Top 100 listwere: Ashton, moving up 23 spots, from 80 to 57; Asher, moving up 22 spots, from 42 to 20; and Kayden, moving up 20 spots, from 69 to 49.

New to the Top 100 list for boys (Note: The name have been on the top 100 list in years prior to 2017): Everett, No. 100; Waylon, No. 90; Malachi, No. 89; Maverick, No. 88; and Zion, No. 84.

Broke into the Top 10: John, moving up from 13 to 9.

Fell out of the Top 10: Jacob, dropping from 10 to 14.

The biggest losers within the Top 100: Matthew and Jordan both dropped 22 spots; Cameron dropped 21 spots, from 46 to 67; Jayden dropped 19 spots, from 18 to 37.

The SSA restricts names to “cases where the year of birth, sex, State of birth (50 States and District of Columbia) are on record, and where the given name is at least 2 characters long.” You can read all the data qualifications on the Social Security Administration website.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.