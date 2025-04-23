These metro Atlanta Walmart stores are getting a remodel

GEORGIA — Walmart will be renovating 20 stores in Georgia by the end of the year, including four stores in metro Atlanta.

The remodels will include fresh displays, a wider selection of products across multiple departments, expanded online pickup and delivery, and new pharmacy services, including wider aisles, a new private screening room, and privacy checkout areas.

The stores in the metro Atlanta area include Marietta (2909 Austell Road SW), Snellville (1550 Scenic Highway N), Fayetteville (125 Pavilion Parkway), and Gainesville (2892 Browns Bridge Road).

Walmart employs over 65,000 Georgians.

The company says over the last five years, they have invested $1.1 billion into their Georgia stores.

Here are the other locations that will be remodeled around the rest of Georgia:

300 S. Belair Rd in Augusta

3697 Windsor Spring Rd in Hephzibah

160 Pooler Parkway in Pooler

5010 Steiner Way in Grovetown

14030 Abercorn St in Savannah

1102 E. Franklin St in Sylvester

1810 Tift Ave. N. in Tifton

10530 Abercorn St. in Savannah

1308 S. Harris St. in Sandersville

165 US Highway 19 S. in Camilla

136 E. Jarman St. in Hazlehurst

260 Bobby Jones Expy in Augusta

3851 Evans To Locks Road in Augusta

1955 E. Montgomery X Road in Savannah

361 8th Ave. NE in Cairo

15328 US Highway 19 S. in Thomasville

