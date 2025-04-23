These metro Atlanta Walmart stores are getting a remodel

GEORGIA — Walmart will be renovating 20 stores in Georgia by the end of the year, including four stores in metro Atlanta.
The remodels will include fresh displays, a wider selection of products across multiple departments, expanded online pickup and delivery, and new pharmacy services, including wider aisles, a new private screening room, and privacy checkout areas.
The stores in the metro Atlanta area include Marietta (2909 Austell Road SW), Snellville (1550 Scenic Highway N), Fayetteville (125 Pavilion Parkway), and Gainesville (2892 Browns Bridge Road).
Walmart employs over 65,000 Georgians.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Veteran Atlanta Country music radio personality ‘Cadillac Jack’ has died at age 51
- Paramedic accused of assaulting patient in ambulance in Cobb County
- Mother describes horrifying moments as she watched her SUV burst into flames along GA 400
The company says over the last five years, they have invested $1.1 billion into their Georgia stores.
Here are the other locations that will be remodeled around the rest of Georgia:
- 300 S. Belair Rd in Augusta
- 3697 Windsor Spring Rd in Hephzibah
- 160 Pooler Parkway in Pooler
- 5010 Steiner Way in Grovetown
- 14030 Abercorn St in Savannah
- 1102 E. Franklin St in Sylvester
- 1810 Tift Ave. N. in Tifton
- 10530 Abercorn St. in Savannah
- 1308 S. Harris St. in Sandersville
- 165 US Highway 19 S. in Camilla
- 136 E. Jarman St. in Hazlehurst
- 260 Bobby Jones Expy in Augusta
- 3851 Evans To Locks Road in Augusta
- 1955 E. Montgomery X Road in Savannah
- 361 8th Ave. NE in Cairo
- 15328 US Highway 19 S. in Thomasville
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group