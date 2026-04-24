Have unwanted medications? These Kroger locations are hosting drug take back events

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta Kroger stores are hosting drug take back events as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

These events will be held April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the help of Cardinal Health Foundation.

People are urged to take their unused or expired prescriptions to participating locations for proper disposal.

Law enforcement officers will be outside stores to accept unwanted or expired pills, liquids, gels and patches.

No medications will be accepted inside stores. Acceptance of liquids, gels and patches may vary by location.

The grocery giant has hosted prescription drug return events since 2018, collecting about 234,000 pounds of unwanted medication to date.

The following metro Atlanta Krogers will participate:

Acworth: 6199 Hwy. 92

Alpharetta: 10945 State Bridge Road

Dallas: 455 Nathan Dean Blvd.

Decatur: 4919 Flat Shoals Pkwy.

Fayetteville: 805 South Glynn St.

Flowery Branch: 4025 Winder Hwy.

Griffin: 1524 Hwy. 16W.

Newnan: 1751 Newnan Crossing Blvd.

Powder Springs: 4400 Brownsville Rd.

Smyrna: 3240 S. Cobb Dr. S.E.

Woodstock: 2295 Towne Lake Pkwy.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day offers a simple and convenient way for customers to safely dispose of unused or expired medications, supporting a safer home environment and reinforcing our vision to help people live healthier lives,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

For more locations where you can give up your expired or unwanted drugs, visit the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day website.

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