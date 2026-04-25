APD investigating deadly shooting, stabbing

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD confirmed that police are investigating a person shot and killed and another person stabbed at a location in northeast Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene. See more on this story on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The shooting and stabbing happened at 844 Vedado Way NE.

The second victim is being taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances and identities of those involved is currently unknown.

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