0 These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this August

ATLANTA - Looking to land a new job in metro Atlanta this August? You'll find careers that cover everything from healthcare to scare acting.

Check out the following companies that are making big hires this month:

Six Flags Over Georgia

It's a sure sign summer is waning when Six Flags Over Georgia is hiring for its popular Fright Fest season. Auditions/interviews are being held for scare actors, staff support, technical staff, make-up artists, and supervisors throughout August. Positions such as ones in food services, security, retail and more are also available.

If you're interested in a Fright Fest job, apply online first before attending a hiring event.

Swissport

The airport ground and cargo handling services company is holding a job fair on two days in August to add to its ranks of employees. On-the-spot interviews will be offered, and you should apply online in advance by clicking here.

Job fairs will be held from 9 a.m.-noon and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 and from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Both will be at the Hilton Atlanta Airport, 1031 Virginia Ave., Atlanta.

You should have a valid driver's license and be able to work for any employer in the U.S. without sponsorship. In addition, you should dress professionally for the job fair.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is hiring for a large number of healthcare positions at locations such as Scottish Rite and Egleston. You'll find plenty of openings for doctors, nurses, support services, information services, and more.

Search for jobs online by category or zip code and create an account to apply for a position and/or to be notified of future openings.

Kroger

Kroger has many jobs available throughout the metro Atlanta area, and they fit many different skill sets. For example, you'll find positions for pharmacy technicians and retail clerks as well as openings for cake decorators, management trainees, HVAC technicians, and more.

Search for positions on Kroger's site, click on the ones you're interested in and apply online if you'd like. Afterward, you can check the status of your application.

