These Georgia schools have been named among ‘2024 Best Colleges’ according to new rankings

The U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings of Best Colleges and out of thousands of schools, several Georgia colleges and universities cracked the top 50 in their categories.

Each year, the report looks at nearly 1,500 institutions and names the top schools in the National Universities category and National Liberal Arts Colleges as well as schools broken down by regionals.

On the list of National Universities, Emory University tied for No. 24 with Georgia Tech not far behind tied at No. 33. Up the road in Athens, the University of Georgia ranked tied for No. 47.

On the National Liberal Arts Colleges list, Spelman College tied for No. 39, Agnes Scott College tied for No. 63 and Morehouse College tied for No. 100.

In the Regional Universities South, Berry College in Rome ranked No. 5 followed by Savannah College of Art and Design tied for No. 9 and Georgia College & State University tied for No. 16.

In the Regional Colleges South, Wesleyan College in Macon tied for No. 3 and LaGrange College was ranked No. 12.

This year’s list does include some changes in the methodology.

The magazine stopped looking at the following factors: proportion of graduates who borrowed federal loans, high school class standing, alumni giving rate, terminal degree faculty and class size.

These factors meanwhile were added: first-generation graduation rates, first-generation graduation rate performance and proportion of college graduates earning more than a high school graduate.

“The significant changes in this year’s methodology are part of the ongoing evolution to make sure our rankings capture what is most important for students as they compare colleges and select the school that is right for them,” said U.S. News executive chairman and CEO Eric Gertler.

The magazine listed which schools saw the most increases in their ranking under the new methodology. Augusta University moved up 52 spots to crack the top 350 at No. 332.

You can dive deeper into the rankings and each school’s profile here.

