These are the top 68 grossing films shot in Georgia since 2008

ATLANTA - In celebration of the 10th year anniversary of the passage of tax credits that brought in a flood of TV and film production into the state of Georgia, here are the top 60 domestic grossing films since 2008 shot (at least in part) here. I credit www.boxofficemojo for the numbers.
Not surprisingly, superhero films dominate the top of the chart with no shortage of sequels and remakes included. Twenty three of the films broached the magic $100 million mark domestically. The top-grossing Tyler Perry film hit $90 million.
Very few of these films would be considered “prestige” Oscar bait e.g. “Selma,” “42,” “The Blind Side, “ “Flight.”
These numbers are not adjusted for inflation.
The parentheticals are the Rotten Tomatoes critical ratings with anything above 60 considered good.
The most popular movie for critics was “Selma” (98% positive) followed closely by “Black Panther” (97%). Others liked by more than 90 percent of critics included “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Baby Driver.”
Only one film was disliked by more than 90 percent of critics: “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” (6%). Films that more than 80 percent of critics gave a thumbs down to were mostly comedies: both “Ride Along” films, “Identity Thief,” “Let’s Be Cops,” Parental Guidance,” “Divergent: Allegiant,” “Baywatch,” “Temptation,” “Blended,” “Dirty Grandpa” and “The Watch.”
1. “Black Panther” $699,160,600 (97%)
2. “Avengers: Infinity War” $669,568,677 as of June 26, 2018 (87%)
3. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” $424,668,047 (89%)
4. “Captain America: Civil War” $408,084,349 (91%)
5. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” $404,515,480 (76%)
6. “Furious 7” $353,007,020 (80%)
7. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” $337,135,885 (67%)
8. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” $334,201,140 (92%)
9. “Thor: Ragnarok” $315,058,289 (92%)
10. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” $281,723,902 (70%)
11. “The Blind Side” $255,959,475 (67%)
12. “The Fate of the Furious” $226,008,385 (66%)
13. “Fast Five” $209,837,675 (77%)
14. “Ant Man” $180,202,163 (82%)
15. “X-Men: First Class” $146,408,305 (86%)
16. “Ride Along” $134,938,200 (19%)
17 “Identity Thief” 134,506,920 (19%)
18. “Divergent: Insurgent” $130,179,072 (41%)
19. “Sully” $125,070,033 (86%)
20. “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” 127,352,707 (75%)
21. “Baby Driver” $107,825,862 (93%)
22. “Pitch Perfect 3” $104,897,530 (32%)
23. “Passengers” $100,014,699 (31%)
24. “Rampage” $95,292,535 (52%)
25. “42” $95,020,213 (79%)
26. “Flight” $93,773,375 (78%)
27. “Ride Along 2” $91,221,830 (13%)
28. “Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail” $90,508,336 (28%)
29. “The Accountant” $86,260,045 (52%)
30. “Dumb and Dumber To” $86,208,010 (29%)
31. “Let’s Be Cops” $82,390,774 (18%)
32. “Goosebumps” $80,080,379 (76%)
33. “Parental Guidance” $77,267,296 (17%)
34. “Boo! A Madea Halloween” $73,206,343 (23%)
35. “A Bad Moms Christmas” $72,110,659 (29%)
36. “Game Night” $68,945,874 (83%)
37. “Magic Mike XXL” grossed $66,013,057 (65%)
38. “Divergent: Allegiant”: $66,184,051 (12%)
39. “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection” $65,653,242 (20%)
40. “Last Vegas” $64,914,167 (45%)
41. “The Boss” $63,285,885 (22%)
42. “Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?” $60,095,852 (27%)
43. “Vacation” (2015) $58,884,188 (26%)
44. “Baywatch” $58,060,186 (18%)
45. “American Reunion” $57,011,521 (44%)
46. “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” $55,455,765 (63%)
47. “Office Christmas Party” $54,767,494(41%)
48. “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family” $53,345,287 (37%)
49. “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” $52,543,354 (20%)
50. “Selma’ $52,076,908 (98%)
51. “Footloose” $51,802,724 (69%)
52. “Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself” $51,733,921 (63%)
53. “Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” $51,975,354 (15%)
54. “American Made” $51,342,000 (86%)
55. “Life of the Party” $47,410,160 (38%)
56. “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” $47,319,572 (6%)
57. “Blended” $46,294,610 (14%)
58. “Hall Pass” $45,060,734 (34%)
59. “Den of Thieves” $44,947,622 (41%)
60. “The Internship” $44,672,764 (35%)
61. “Three Stooges” $44,338,224 (51%)
62. “Need for Speed” $43,577,636 (22%)
63. “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” $43,537,768 (23%)
64. “What To Expect When You’re Expecting” $41,152,203 (22%)
65. “The Crazies” $39,123,589 (71%)
66. “The 15:17 to Paris” $36,260,957 (25%)
67. “Dirty Grandpa” $35,593,113 (11%)
68. “The Watch” $35,353,000 (17%)
