0 The biggest weather events to hit Georgia over the past 70 years

Over the past 70 years, north Georgia has seen some wild weather.

Everything from blizzards to tornadoes, our experienced Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologists and Channel 2 Action News reporters have covered it all to help keep you safe.

In March 1975, a tornado carved a path of destruction through Atlanta. The twister killed three people and severely damaged the Governor's Mansion.

One of the most memorable storms to hit Atlanta was the Blizzard of 1993.

Channel 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns remembers looking at the computer models and telling his boss he wouldn't be surprised if we got 30 inches of snow.

“They said, ‘Are you sure?’ I said, ‘I’m pretty sure. If the models are right I’m going to be right.’ Of course, we had the storm of the century -- Blizzard of ’93,” Glenn said.

The storm dumped three feet of snow in north Georgia and caused 15 deaths.

It's the first time a blizzard ever hit Atlanta.

The damage from the powerful storm totaled $70 million.

Channel 2's Carol Sbarge reported on the massive clean-up effort.

“Clearing the trees to make the roads passable was just the first step. Now they must deal with all of these downed wires,” Sbarge said during a newscast in 1993.

In April 2011, a nightmare scenario unfolded in north Georgia and Alabama when an outbreak of tornadoes caused death and destruction.

“Here in Severe Weather Center 2, we were watching this live on TV unfold, people’s lives being totally ruined, watching buildings going down, cars just being thrown all over the highway,” Glenn said.

The twisters killed 293 people in Alabama -- 43 of them in Tuscaloosa.

In January 2014, snow jam crippled metro Atlanta roads.

Businesses closed and schools let out as melting and refreezing snow brought traffic to a halt.

Thousands of students were stuck at school or stranded on buses and many people got stuck on icy highways for more than a day.

Some found shelter in nearby businesses.

"I don't know what I would have done had they not been open. I really don't,” storm refugee Lori Holland said.

Glenn Burns has been here through several decades of these events, helping to keep your family safe.

He said of all the weather events he covered, the Blizzard of ’93 was the most memorable.

“To see that actually unfold here was just something, as a meteorologist, I was enthralled to see,” Glenn said.

