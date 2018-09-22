0 Channel 2 WSB-TV Marks 70 Years of Coverage

ATLANTA - Channel 2 WSB-TV announces its plan for recognizing the milestone of seven decades on the air with the project called “70 Years of Coverage.”

The station has mounted a multiplatform release of content using archival news footage that highlights the major stories over the decades, explores the changing technology at the station, the advances in weather forecasting and radar technologies, and, remembering the people who played vital roles with the station through the years.

Starting on Monday, September 24, and every day leading up to the anniversary on Saturday, Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. will be recognizing “70 Years of Coverage” with reports on key topics that defined the years: Weather, Civil Rights, Technology, Sports, Politics and Major News Stories and Events.

All during the week the station will publish content on its digital platforms, wsbtv.com, smart phone, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire, along with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

This content looks back at everything from old station promos, former anchors (and their hairdos) along with the serious news of the times and the station logos through the years.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution went into its archives and found the front pages of the Journal and the Constitution which capture the events that occurred on September 29, 1948 to put the reader into the context of that era in which the station went on the air.

The week ends with a one-hour prime time special airing Sunday, September 30 at 7 p.m. on Channel 2. The program, “70 Years of WSB-TV,” was produced by Laura Reed, Senior Executive Producer in Channel 2’s award winning Local Programming department. Jovita Moore and Justin Farmer, Anchors for Channel 2 Action News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m., host the program.

“This has been a pure work of love,” said Tracey Christensen, Director of Local and Digital Programming. “We could have produced many more hours with the rich resources of history WSB-TV has preserved. And, frankly, there are so many veterans of Channel 2 who spent their careers here available, we’re at no shortage of first-hand knowledge of most of the 70 year history."

“I think that our audience will really enjoy this special, as well as the rest of the content available online,” added Christensen.

WHAT: 70 Years of WSB-TV

70 Years of WSB-TV WHO: Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Justin Farmer

Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Justin Farmer WHEN: Sunday, September 30, 7-8 p.m.

Sunday, September 30, 7-8 p.m. WHERE: Channel 2 WSB-TV, BOUNCE TV, all WSBTV streaming channels on WSB News App and Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

About Channel 2 WSB-TV: The ABC Affiliate is part of Cox Media Group Atlanta and ranks as Atlanta’s number one local television station. The station also operates its website, wsbtv.com, its mobile site, m.wsbtv.com, plus News, Weather and Traffic Apps, airs BOUNCETV on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and LAFF on 2.3. WSB-TV also provides news, weather and traffic on WSB-TV’s Facebook page, on Twitter and on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

About Cox Media Group: Cox Media Group is an integrated broadcasting, publishing and digital media company. The company’s operations currently include 14 broadcast television stations and one local cable channel, more than 60 radio stations, four daily newspapers and more than 80 digital sites. Additionally, CMG operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps – the country’s biggest television rep firm – Gamut, and Videa. The company also offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services through its Local Solutions and Ideabar businesses. CMG currently operates in more than 20 media markets and reaches approximately 52 million Americans weekly across all platforms, including more than 32 million TV viewers, more than 2.7 million newspaper readers, and nearly 15 million radio listeners. For more information about Cox Media Group, please check us out online at www.coxmediagroup.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.