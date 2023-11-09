‘That Thing You Do,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ actor says SAG agreement will have ripple effect

An industry that brings billions of dollars to Georgia every year will soon start production again.

The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists reached a tentative deal with the studios late Wednesday night. The national board will review the deal on Friday.

Most TV and film productions came to a halt, first with the writers’ strike. Then once the writers came to a deal, the actors were still out.

But Wednesday’s agreement now ends the 118-day strike, which was the longest strike in SAG-AFTRA history.

“I was really happy. It was a long time coming. It was longer than I expected it to be,” actor Ethan Embry told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach.

You may recognize Embry from his roles in the movies “That Thing You Do” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” to TV shows “Sneaky Pete” and “Grace and Frankie.”

Embry lives in metro Atlanta. He told Gehlbach he is ready to go back to work. He is thankful not only for higher wages for his fellow actors but also for agreements worked out on residuals for streaming and better protections with the future of artificial intelligence.

He also is happy for fellow union members in other trades and local businesses that rely on the industry.

“From caterers to rental houses, stages, people that rent out apartments to crew and cast members coming in for a few months, the ripple effects of this on the local economy are substantial. So really good that it’s coming back,” Embry said.

Gehlbach received a statement from Lee Thomas, the director of the Georgia Film Office.

“Georgia was ready when production resumed after the work stoppage from a global pandemic. We are again ready as productions move forward,” Lee said. “Georgia should be at the top of everyone’s mind when it comes to locating film and television projects.

When could they start up again?

“I think that could happen by the end of today? Tomorrow? Who knows...soon,” Embry said.

