Northwest Georgia under ‘exceptional drought’ for first time since 2016

NORTHWEST GEORGIA — Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says northwest Georgia is now under an exceptional drought.

Exceptional droughts is the most severe drought category reportable, and is only expected to occur once or twice every 100 years.

It’s the first time that area has experienced an exceptional drought since Dec. 27, 2016.

This comes as firefighters continue to battle wildfires across northwest Georgia.

The largest wildfire in the state is in Walker County which has burned more than 700 acres.

That fire, just off Georgia Highway 157, started on Oct. 21.

Investigators say arson caused the fire, but they have not said how it was ignited.

It is one of five fires, each more than 50 acres in size, that have burned across northwestern Georgia for days in the last few weeks.

As of Tuesday, the fire in Walker County has burned 706 acres and is 50% contained. 15 firefighters are battling that fire.

The Back Valley Road Wildfire and Egypt Hollow Road Fire in Dade County are 100% contained and firefighters continue to fight the Murphy Hollow Road Fire, which is 80% contained and has burned 658 acres.

Firefighters have been digging fire breaks, or containment lines, around the fire, and are setting controlled burns to remove dead leaves and other fuel.

