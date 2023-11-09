Teen pleads guilty to killing 14-year-old Cobb County girl for initiation into gang

MARIETTA, Ga. — An 18-year-old has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 14-year-old girl to death to obtain membership in a gang.

The deadly stabbing happened on April 8, 2020.

Officers were called to the Roswell Road area in the city of Marietta concerning a missing girl. Marietta Police said the investigation revealed that the girl, identified as Janina Valenzuela was with her boyfriend.

The two were reportedly going to the store in the area when they were confronted by the suspect, identified as Brayan (Segura) Rivas, at the time, 15, who tried to start a fight with the boy and threatened them both with a knife.

Officials said the two teens ran away from Rivas, with Valenzuela running away and the boy taking Riva’s bike to escape.

The teen told officials that he and Valenzuela got separated during the attack.

According to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, Rivas chased the teens but lost sight of the boy. Rivas then chased Valenzuela into the woods behind the apartments at 1805 Roswell Road and stabbed her to death.

Later that Thursday morning, Valenzuela’s body was found in a nearby creek on Roswell Road.

During an interview, Rivas initially denied killing Valenzuela. But in a letter mailed from jail, he confessed to killing Valenzuela and said he meant to also kill the boy.

The attorney’s office states that the reason behind Rivas’s motive was to obtain membership in the MS-13 criminal street gang by committing the crime. Authorities also found the knife that was used at Rivas’s home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Valenzuela’s DNA on the knife.

On Tuesday, Rivas, now 18, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 20 years after pleading guilty to malice murder and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

“This was one of the most heinous and senseless murders that I have ever worked. The loss of any loved one is tragic, but the loss of a child to such a senseless violent act is immeasurable, I only hope that the family has some peace knowing that the man responsible will spend the rest of his days behind bars,” said Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler.

