“Ten times stronger than fentanyl”: New narcotic in street drugs tied to multiple deaths

Fentanyl kills in tiny amounts.

But now a new drug is showing up that may be even more potent. N-Propionitrile Chlorphine, or cychlorphine for short.

Investigators in a neighboring state say it’s linked to dozens of deaths.

Tonight at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News, Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer goes inside a forensic lab to see how investigators are identifying the drug’s growing threat.

Chief Officer of the Forensic Center Chris Thomas says autopsy blood tests are showing “an exceedingly low amount,” of the chemical,

“Very, very potent,” Thomas said. “This is 10 times more powerful than fentanyl.”

Advocate Cammie Wolf Rice lost her son Christopher to an opioid addiction in 2016; now, she’s an advocate for awareness and safety.

“It’s becoming more powerful and more dangerous,” Wolf Rice said. ”To hear that it’s out there now and it’s up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl is unimaginable to me.”

She says taking one pill now is more dangerous than ever.

“I think experimenting with drugs has been around for as many years as we even know about, right?” Wolf Rice said. ”It’s just that it’s deadly now.”

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