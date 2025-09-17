WSB-TV presents: Georgia’s Opioid Crisis, airing this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Opioid and fentanyl addiction has become a crisis that touches families in every corner of Georgia. According to the CDC, more than 650,000 Americans have died from opioid overdoses in the past 20 years.

WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Georgia’s Opioid Crisis, an hour-long special dedicated to examining the impact, the response and the resources available for Georgians who need help to beat this dangerous addiction.

“Awareness is our first line of defense,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “The more we know about the dangers of opioids, the warning signs, and the resources available, the better prepared we are to protect our loved ones and save lives.”

Georgia’s Opioid Crisis is hosted by Channel 2 Anchors Karyn Greer and Jorge Estevez. The show focuses on the work being done to stop this crisis and break through the stigma of addiction.

“We take an in-depth look at how families and survivors are turning their pain into action by becoming advocates for those actively fighting addiction,” said Greer.

“Opioid abuse devastates lives and tears at the fabric of our communities,” said Estevez. “We share real stories of local families’ struggles as they have endured unimaginable losses due to this epidemic, as well as the inspirational stories of people in recovery who have reclaimed their lives.”

Georgia’s Opioid Crisis airs September 21 at 7 p.m. on WSB-TV and streams on wsbtv.com, the free WSB-TV News App, WSB Now free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Samsung and Vizio.

WHO: Channel 2 Anchors Karyn Greer and Jorge Estevez

WHAT: Georgia’s Opioid Crisis

WHEN: Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

©2025 Cox Media Group