Teen who survived shark attack shares her recovery journey and new mission

What began as a picture-perfect day at the beach in June 2024 would later leave 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin’s life changed forever.

The Alabama teen was enjoying a mother-daughter trip to Florida with her twin sister, Ellie Gribbin, when a shadow in the water signaled danger.

“I just remember seeing this big brown shadow, I just turned around and just started swimming as fast as I could,” Lulu told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan in her first sit-down interview alongside her family, which aired on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moments later, Lulu was attacked by what witnesses described as a bull shark in the waist-deep water.

“I saw a glimpse of its body,” she recalled. “So, I just saw a shadow, but I never saw, like, a tail or a fin. I never saw its eyes.”

She continued, “I started swimming as fast as I could and then, like, in the movies they’re like, ‘Oh, you can’t be, like, frantic or else they’re gonna come after you.’ So I just stopped swimming. And I told everyone to just calm down…and the next thing I know is that I raised my hand out of the water and there just was no hand there.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Lulu was pulled to the shore in and out of consciousness. Ellie immediately rushed to her sister’s side, keeping her calm as they waited for help.

“I was just like, ‘You got this.’ ‘You can do it,’” Ellie recalled what she told Lulu at the time.

“I just knew kind of what she needed, what she needed to hear at the time, ‘cause there was so much going on, so much commotion,” she explained. “And I’m sure she was overwhelmed. So I just had to be there for her.”

Lulu was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital as her mother, Ann Blair Gribbin, and Ellie made the agonizing drive to meet her.

“All I could say was, ‘Just keep breathing. Please keep breathing. God, please let her keep breathing,’” Blair Gribbin said. “We didn’t know anything, no idea if she was alive.”

Her father, Joe Gribbin, flew in from Alabama, fearing the worst.

“It was terrifying,” he said. “Just not knowing, as I flew down to Pensacola, if I was going to see my daughter, or, you know, go to a funeral, or get her body, or recover her.”

Doctors saved Lulu’s life, but she lost her left hand and, after multiple surgeries, her right leg was amputated between the knee and hip.

Lulu spent more than two months at OrthoCarolina’s Limb Loss Recovery Center in Charlotte, undergoing multiple procedures, including targeted muscle re-innervation, which reassigns nerve endings to help control a future prosthetic and reduce pain.

“The nerve endings are reassigned to muscles within the limb and treat pain within the limb that’s still there,” explained Dr. Bryan Loeffler, one of the surgeons who treated Lulu. “But it also can help with a patient when they’re trying to control an electric prosthetic.”

She also participated in an investigational virtual reality therapy designed to ease phantom limb pain -- a sensation experienced by up to 80% of amputees.

“A lot of patients describe they feel like their hand is still there, and it’s in a tight fist, and it won’t let go or it’s, like, burning pain,” said Dr. Glenn Gaston, another member of her care team. “What we’ve done is taken a lot of the science behind phantom limb pain and worked to package that into a headset that’s super immersive, and it makes the patients see their hands again, and walks them through opening and closing their hand again.”

Since returning home to Alabama, Lulu refuses to let her injuries define her.

Read more on her recovery and her new mission on GoodMorningAmerica.com

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group