0 Teacher resigns after being accused of sexual harassment, records show

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News say a popular high school physics teacher resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik received a tip that Matt Odom had abruptly left his post at Chattahoochee High School, just weeks before school let out for the summer, so Petchenik filed an open records request for Odom’s personnel file.

According to documents Petchenik obtained, an investigation by the Fulton County School District determined Odom had acted unprofessionally around female students.

“Witnesses reported that Mr. Odom was touchy feely with students and makes inappropriate comments to students about their clothing. By Mr. Odom’s own admission, he is flirtatious with students,” the report said.

The report said students had complained to the administration about feeling uncomfortable around the physics teacher.

“Although there is no video of the incidents, there is enough evidence to support the allegations of unprofessional conduct,” the report said.

In interviews, Odom denied any wrongdoing.

“I do put my hands on their shoulders or back and say ‘hey’ sometimes,” he said. “Yeah, I’m kind of flirtatious. It’s kind of my personality. It’s not like directly flirtatious. I’m just kind of fun and relaxed with my student generally. If I see that a student is uncomfortable or not comfortable with the interaction, I’m generally, like scale it back or whatever.”

Petchenik spoke to a rising senior at the school who said she experienced the teacher's behavior first-hand.

“I would sit in class and he’d look at me weird and sometimes just rub my shoulder a little bit weird,” she said. “It’s embarrassing to have to resign because you know that it’s true.”

There were no documents in Odom’s file to indicate he resigned due to the allegations or the investigation.

Petchenik attempted to reach Odom by phone and e-mail over the course of two weeks, but never heard back from him.

