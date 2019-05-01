  • Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

    CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A teacher from Clarke County was arrested earlier this week after allegations emerged that she was inappropriately involved with a student.

    According to our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com, Athens-Clarke County police obtained a warrant Monday for 23-year-old Kara Elizabeth Coalson.

    The Clarke County School District said it became aware of a “potentially inappropriate incident that took place off campus involving a student and a teacher. District officials immediately contacted local law enforcement and the teacher was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.”

    Clarke Central High School’s website lists Coalson as a math teacher.

    According to online records, she posted bail and was released Tuesday afternoon.

