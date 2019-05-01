CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A teacher from Clarke County was arrested earlier this week after allegations emerged that she was inappropriately involved with a student.
According to our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com, Athens-Clarke County police obtained a warrant Monday for 23-year-old Kara Elizabeth Coalson.
The Clarke County School District said it became aware of a “potentially inappropriate incident that took place off campus involving a student and a teacher. District officials immediately contacted local law enforcement and the teacher was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.”
Clarke Central High School’s website lists Coalson as a math teacher.
According to online records, she posted bail and was released Tuesday afternoon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}