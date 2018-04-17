Tax Day: These metro Atlanta post offices will be open after 5 p.m.

We’ve got some good and bad news.
First, the bad: Metro Atlanta post offices will not stay open late on Tax Day.
Now for the good: A couple dozen of them have normal business hours that extend beyond 5 p.m. anyways, including the Atlanta main post office, which is open to 11:59 p.m.
Oh, and there’s some bonus good news, too. The Atlanta region also offers 24-hour self-service kiosks, which can be used for the majority of transactions. (Find one at www.usps.com.)
However, if you’re coming down to wire on meeting the Tuesday tax-filing deadline and require human interaction, this alphabetical list of post offices that are open after 5 p.m. may help:
- Alpharetta Main Post Office, 2400 Old Milton Parkway, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Alpharetta Webb Bridge Postal Store, 4575 Webb Bridge Road, 8 am. to 6 p.m.
- Athens Main Post Office, 575 Olympic Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Atlanta Main Post Office, 3900 Crown Road SE, 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Central City Postal Store, 400 Pryor St. SW, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Conyers Main Post Office, 1007 Green St. SE, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cumberland Mall Postal Store, 1315 Cumberland Mall SE, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cumming Post Office, 525 Tribble Gap Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Decatur Main Post Office, 520 W Ponce De Leon Ave., 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Duluth Boggs Road Postal Store, 1605 Boggs Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Greenbriar Postal Store, 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kennesaw Main Post Office, 201 Duncan Drive NW, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lawrenceville Crogan Street Station, 121 East Crogan St., 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lawrenceville North, 1557 Buford Drive, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lilburn Post Office, 4370 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marietta Main Post Office, 257 Lawrence St. SE, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marietta Mount Bethel Postal Store, 4455 Lower Roswell Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- McDonough Post Office, 100 Postmaster Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Norcross Peachtree Corners Branch, 5600 Spalding Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pharr Road Postal Store, 575 Pharr Road NE., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Powder Springs Post Office, 4464 Powder Springs Dallas Raod, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Roswell Holcomb Bridge, 8920 Eves Road, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Roswell Postal Store, 225 East Crossville Road, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sandy Springs Station, 230 Hammond Drive, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Suwanee Post Office, 990 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Woodstock Post Office, 8612 Main St., 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
