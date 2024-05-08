Taste of Alpharetta: These roads will be closed Thursday for annual food festival

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta expects more than 45,000 people to fill the city’s streets for the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta festival on Thursday.

The popular foodie fest promises a night of delicious food, live music and exciting demonstrations. But the festival also brings road closures to the area.

The city says multiple roads will be closed to drivers on Thursday and Friday. Here’s the full list.

5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday:

Milton Avenue: Complete closure of all lanes between State Route 9 and Teasley Street

Old Roswell Street: Complete closure of all lanes

Commerce Street: Complete closure of all lanes

Market Street Complete closure of all lanes

North Broad Street / South Broad Street Complete closure of all lanes

7:30 a.m. Thursday to 5:00 a.m. Friday

Roswell Street/Canton Street: Complete closure of all lanes between Old Milton Parkway and School Drive.

10 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday

Marietta Street: Complete closure of all lanes between Roswell Street/Canton Street and Publix

State Route 9: Complete closure of all lanes between Old Milton Parkway and Academy Street/Milton Ave

The city says drivers are encouraged to use Westside Parkway, North Point Parkway and Ga. 400.

The Taste of Alpharetta starts Thursday at 5 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. At least 65 restaurants and businesses will be participating this year. Admission is free, but food and activity tickets are available to buy online and the city’s app.

