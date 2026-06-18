T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, arrives at Fernbank Museum

How long did a Tyrannosaurus Rex live? Were they fast or slow? How big were their teeth?

Fernbank Museum of Natural History unveiled a new temporary exhibition recently titled “T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator.” The exhibit offers guests an opportunity to encounter one of history’s most feared predators, revealing details about the Tyrannosaurus rex from its juvenile stage to adulthood.

0 of 57 T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum How long did a Tyrannosaurus Rex live? Were they fast or slow? How big were their teeth? (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Fernbank Museum of Natural History unveiled a new temporary exhibition recently titled “T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator.” The exhibit offers guests an opportunity to encounter one of history’s most feared predators, revealing details about the Tyrannosaurus rex from its juvenile stage to adulthood. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum The exhibition explores the T. rex through its entire life cycle, starting as a 1-year-old juvenile and progressing to its adult size at approximately 20 years old. It also examines other Tyrannosaurs within the same family. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Miranda Shealy, an educator from the Fernbank Museum, spoke with WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks about the exhibition, highlighting its comprehensive approach to the iconic dinosaur. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum “This is the massive T-Rex that we are all familiar with, but this is actually him as a juvenile, about one year old,” Shealy said. “We can see that he is covered in feathers here and that’s what paleontologists think a dinosaur would have looked like as a baby.” (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum While a juvenile, the T. rex gained weight rapidly, adding almost four pounds per day during its teenage years. An adult T. rex had a relatively short lifespan, living for only 20 to 30 years. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum The bite force of a T. rex was exceptionally powerful. It was six times stronger than an alligator’s bite and 14 times more powerful than a lion’s, capable of pulverizing bones, with 30% to 50% of its waste consisting of crushed bone. Its teeth at adulthood were the size of bananas. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Through interactive elements, life-sized models and reconstructions, guests can come face to face with the ultimate predator. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum While juvenile T. Rex dinosaurs could run, when they reached adulthood, their massive size prevented running. But due to their massive size, paleontologists believe an adult could walk 12-15 mph. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum “Fernbank is known for dinosaurs,” Shealy added. “We have our Giants of the Mesozoic and, of course, our really exciting T-Rex exhibit this summer, T. rex: The Ultimate Predator. We do also have dinosaur films, dinosaur events going on. So really it’s gonna be a wonderful dinosaur summer here at the museum.” (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum T. Rex, The Ultimate Predator, is on display at Ferbank until Sept. 7, 2026. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks) T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks)

The exhibition explores the T. rex through its entire life cycle, starting as a 1-year-old juvenile and progressing to its adult size at approximately 20 years old. It also examines other Tyrannosaurs within the same family.

Miranda Shealy, an educator from the Fernbank Museum, spoke with WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks about the exhibition, highlighting its comprehensive approach to the iconic dinosaur.

T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks)

“This is the massive T-Rex that we are all familiar with, but this is actually him as a juvenile, about one year old,” Shealy said. “We can see that he is covered in feathers here and that’s what paleontologists think a dinosaur would have looked like as a baby.”

While a juvenile, the T. rex gained weight rapidly, adding almost four pounds per day during its teenage years. An adult T. rex had a relatively short lifespan, living for only 20 to 30 years.

T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks)

The bite force of a T. rex was exceptionally powerful. It was six times stronger than an alligator’s bite and 14 times more powerful than a lion’s, capable of pulverizing bones, with 30% to 50% of its waste consisting of crushed bone. Its teeth at adulthood were the size of bananas.

While juvenile T. Rex dinosaurs could run, when they reached adulthood, their massive size prevented running. But due to their massive size, paleontologists believe an adult could walk 12-15 mph.

Through interactive elements, life-sized models and reconstructions, guests can come face to face with the ultimate predator.

T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from T. Rex, the Ultimate Predator, a new exhibit at Fernbank Museum. (Nelson Hicks)

“Fernbank is known for dinosaurs,” Shealy added. “We have our Giants of the Mesozoic and, of course, our really exciting T-Rex exhibit this summer, T. rex: The Ultimate Predator. We do also have dinosaur films, dinosaur events going on. So really it’s gonna be a wonderful dinosaur summer here at the museum.”

T. Rex, The Ultimate Predator, is on display at Ferbank until Sept. 7, 2026.

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This story is sponsored by Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

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