Suspects open fire on car while father and his 11-month-old child inside

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Four people have been arrested, and one is still on the run after a shooting in middle Georgia last week.

Milledgeville police said a 27-year-old man was shot while seated in his vehicle with his 11-month-old child. The victim drove to a family member’s home on Robin Circle, where he received medical attention and was later released from Atrium Health Navicent, officials said.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at 6:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Pritchard Street on Oct. 29. The investigation revealed that at least three suspects opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, which was hit multiple times. An occupied apartment nearby was also hit by gunfire, police said.

Following the shooting, detectives quickly began their investigation, leading to the arrest of Kenihis Butts, 21, and three juveniles whose names have been withheld due to their age.

Butts and one juvenile face charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, seven counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The other two juveniles have been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and seven counts of aggravated assault.

Detectives have also obtained outstanding warrants for Kentavious Goodman, 18, who is wanted on similar charges, including conspiracy to commit armed robbery, seven counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

