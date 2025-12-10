Suspects break into 139 cars in Grant Park neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for suspects who broke into more than 100 cars in a historic neighborhood.

Officers responded to 319 Saint Paul Ave. in Grant Park area on Sunday morning. They found at least 139 cars were vandalized.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several victims reported damaged cars and items stolen. Investigators believe the thefts happened between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Atlanta police released photos of the suspects they are searching for.

Anyone who has information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. There is up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

TRENDING STORIES

©2025 Cox Media Group