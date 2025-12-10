400 pounds of marijuana, guns seized during search warrants in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old man from Sandy Springs was arrested for racketeering and other charges related to drug trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The arrest follows a lengthy investigation into a criminal drug trafficking organization.

On Dec. 4, law enforcement executed search warrants in Atlanta and Sandy Springs, seizing over 400 pounds of suspected marijuana, six ounces of suspected alprazolam, and six guns, the GBI said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Travys Davy, 34, of Sandy Springs, was charged with racketeering, marijuana trafficking, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The public is encouraged to report any information related to drug activity by contacting GBI ARDEO at 706-348-7410 or submitting anonymous tips online or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group