Suspected DUI driver drags officer during traffic stop in Villa Rica

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police officer is recovering after officials said she was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Villa Rica Ofc. V. Hamilton conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation.

According to officials, during the stop, the driver, Bryan Myers, 49, of Temple, got out of his vehicle and began arguing with Hamilton about the stop.

Police said Myers tried to return to the vehicle while Hamilton told him to stay outside. The VRPD said the two tusseled and the suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Authorities said Myers sped away with Hamilton halfway in and halfway out of the car.

“Officer Hamilton kept her wits in a very dangerous situation,” the department said.

Myers reached speeds of 60 miles per hour, police said.

VRPD said Hamilton kept trying to press the brake with her foot while Myers kicked her leg away and used his hand to push her out of the vehicle.

Moments later, the officer pressed the brakes and stopped the vehicle.

Myers then hopped out of the vehicle and tried to run into the woods, police said. Villa Rica officials said that as Myers was running into the woods, a pistol fell out his waistband.

After a short time of hiding in the woods, Myers surrendered and Ofc. Hamilton was able to take him into custody. Police said the 49-year-old also had ecstasy pills.

He faces several charges, including assault, possession of ecstasy, firearm possession, and DUI.

“We are thankful that Officer Hamilton was able to take Mr. Myers into custody during an unbelievably dangerous situation without being injured,” the department said.

