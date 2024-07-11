Suspect in Fulton County deputy-involved shooting found in woman’s backyard

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The 20-year-old man at the center of a deputy-involved shooting, faces a number of charges as he recovers from a gunshot wound.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that Travon Yarborough crashed a stolen car, brandished a gun, and ran into a woman’s backyard.

“All the police, they just came from everywhere,” Helen Showers told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Showers said she never thought she’d find herself in the middle of a high-speed pursuit and shooting.

“I saw all the police with guns,” Showers explained.

Showers said Tuesday evening, her front yard looked like a scene out of a movie with deputies with their guns drawn, a stolen car on her grass, and a man running into her backyard.

“[He ran] to the back of my home because there’s a little runoff back there,” Showers said.

According to Fulton County Sheriff, Patrick LaBat, 20-year-old Travon Yarborough led authorities on a pursuit after a deputy attempted to stop Yarborough for reportedly driving a stolen car on Harwell Road in Northwest Atlanta.

Deputies said Yarborough sped away towards Delmar Lane and crashed into a pole and into posts at the base of Showers’ front yard.

“He got out of the car. Preliminary investigation showed he brandished a weapon and was shot by one of our investigators,” said Fulton County Sheriff, Patrick LaBat.

Deputies said Yarborough ran behind Showers’ home.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was arrested a short time later.

“He was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound,” said LaBat.

Yarborough’s criminal record showed he was just arrested in May 2024 for reckless conduct and theft by taking.

Showers said she couldn’t believe she came so close to danger.

“I was really nervous at first, but then I thought about it, God is not going to let anything happen to me,” said Showers.

Yarborough was listed as stable.

As with any officer-involved shooting, the GBI is investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teen arrested for stealing truck, kidnapping child while parents were in the store

©2024 Cox Media Group