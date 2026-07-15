Suspect accused of shooting child’s mother captured after 10-hour manhunt

A man accused of shooting the mother of his child is in custody after a more than 10-hour manhunt in Butts County, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Authorities said Darian Berry was arrested Tuesday following an extensive manhunt lasting over 10 hours, involving deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 Unit.

Investigators say Berry is accused of shooting the mother of his child before fleeing the scene.

Sheriff Long said Berry is facing charges including arson and aggravated assault, with additional charges possible as the investigation continues.

Officials credited the Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 Unit and its bloodhounds, along with deputies, for helping locate and arrest Berry.

“If you threaten the safety of our citizens, we will pursue you relentlessly, we will work together and we will bring you before the justice system,” Sheriff Gary Long wrote in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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